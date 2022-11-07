Melbourne
Cassette

  1. eggs and bacon steak have been steeped in discarded coffee grounds, plated up with house - made jalapeño kraut, Jerusalem artichoke and parsnip puree, and venue - grown herbs.
    Photograph: Ben Moynihan
  2. A kitchen counter with knives and jars of pickles.
    Photograph: Ben Moynihan
  3. A person dumpling egg shells into a receptacle.
    Photograph: Ben Moynihan
Time Out says

Low-waste fare, a backyard composter and a local place to kick back with the community

The zero-waste movement has been given an opportunity to shine in the Melbourne hospo scene in recent years, as purveyors realise the importance of reusing, repurposing and reducing waste when it comes to food and drink.  

Newly-opened neighbourhood café Cassette is the most recent addition to that movement. Led by sustainable housing collective Assemble Communities, it offers a local meeting place committed to community and the circular economy.

Ideally placed on Macauley Road in Kensington, Cassette is found in a building that once housed Dex Audio, a manufacturer of unique cassette tapes and audio sound systems. In the '80s and '90s, Dex Audio played an important role in the Melbourne music scene, serving as a hotspot for gigs and listening parties frequented by local musos. 

In a way, Cassette is continuing this community-minded ethos in its operations, offering a welcoming meeting place for locals to hang out, catch up and enjoy a meal.  

The café is committed to only using local produce, with a seasonal menu made up of ingredients sourced from local suppliers. Any food waste created by the café that can’t be fermented or preserved gets sent to its closed-loop bio composter out the back to be made into nutrient-rich fertiliser. Even the coffee grounds from your morning coffee are used to make the signature fried coffee eggs and maple and coffee braised sticky bacon, and the furniture is made from thoughtfully-repurposed pieces and recycled plastic chairs. Yep, Cassette has thought of it all. 

Cassette is open from 7am on weekdays, and 8am on weekdays. Word on the street is that it's soon to start slinging wines on evenings, too.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
399 Macaulay Rd
Kensington
Melbourne
3031
Contact:
www.cassettekensington.com
+61 3 9070 0999
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-3pm, Sat-Sun 8pm-3pm
