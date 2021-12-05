Di Stasio Pizzeria promises smart-casual neighbourhood dining with some glam touches

Melbourne’s (very) long and repetitive COVID-19 shutdowns gave Rinaldo “Ronnie” Di Stasio and Mallory Wall ample time to map out their third venue, Di Stasio Pizzeria, in Carlton. Given that Cafe Di Stasio in St Kilda has been humming since 1988 and their Spring Street location, Di Stasio Citta, was under construction for 12 months prior to its 2019 launch, there’s no harm in taking things slow.

The power-duo finally opened the doors of their Faraday Street pizza place in mid-November. It promises smart-casual neighbourhood dining with some glam touches (think white-clothed tables, Reko Rennie artwork and Negronis served on individual silver trays). In case you were wondering, the 17th-century stone fountain in the courtyard dining area was indeed imported from Italy.

Chef Federico Congiu, who has spent five years with Di Stasio, was tasked with the brand’s first pizza offering. Over the past 18 months he’s been tinkering with the perfect margherita recipe, making his own jersey milk mozzarella fior di latte and working with Yarra Valley producers to grow the plumpest, ripest San Marzano tomatoes. There are nine pizzas on the menu, all baked in a wood-fired oven flown in from Verona, and larger plates such as pork cutlets, fried tripe and hand-made pasta.

