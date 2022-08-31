Time Out says

Spoiler alert: You don’t enter via laundry anymore. The success of Helly Raichura’s tiny at- home Box Hill restaurant has precipitated her move to more “serious” Carlton North digs, although the laneway entrance retains the enticing air of mystery (as does finding out the actual address only after booking).

But while the location has changed, the brief of one of Melbourne’s most singular degustations remains the same: to explain and explore the food of her Indian heritage. The lengthy meal (expect 20-plus dishes) changes its focus seasonally. Right now, it’s a deep dive into the cuisine of Bengal, often flirting with Australian native ingredients and always carrying a story.

Sound heavy? The communal table with its “dinner party at a friend’s home” vibes does its bit to bring the pressure down. You’ll learn something, eat delicious food – hell, you might even make new friends.