This collaboration is bringing a Latin American experience using the best of Gippsland produce

Farmer's Daughters is teaming up with Casa Perth, bringing diners a five-course lunch using the best of Gippsland produce.

True to form, Farmer's Daughters executive chef Alejandro Saravia will bring the most delicious of the region's produce to the table, collaborating with chef Paul Bentley of Casa to explore a Latin American menu. Designed to take guests on a journey through Latin America, the menu will feature dishes like a golden trout ceviche, an octopus al pastor tostada sourced from Lakes Entrance and Farmer's Daughters' famous soda bread – but this time, with smoked ham butter.

The $225 per person menu will include five-courses with paired wines, a welcome cocktail on arrival and a take-home hand-blown Denver and Liely gin glass for you to keep. The lunch will take place on Saturday 28 May at 12pm and bookings are essential.