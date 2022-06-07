Time Out says

While Melbourne is heralded as the hub of multicultural fare, Nordic cuisine is at times hard to come by. Frejya is putting Scandinavia on the Australian culinary map by experimenting with ancient cooking techniques and local seasonal ingredients to provide the ultimate dining experience.

Freyja is led by executive chef Jae Bang who once held the reins of Norway’s Re-naa, during which time the restaurant received two stars in the Scandinavian Michelin Guide and was named Nordic Guide’s ‘Best Restaurant’ in 2020. The menu pairs classic Scandi ingredients with local favourites using traditional methods such as pickling, curing and smoking to create dishes like cayenne smørrebrød (a traditional, open-faced sandwich) with Hawkesbury River school prawns, and savoy cabbage with barley, plum and sour beer. Local seasonal drinks are the priority here, with a focus on organic and biodynamic wines.

Set in Olderfleet, the 130-year heritage-listed building found on Collins Street, the decor at Freyja is a playful mix of coastal tones, heritage brick and the warmth of oak that reflect the simplicity of Scandinavian culture. The intimate underground dining space communicates a deeper, earthy vibe, with timber floors and raw concrete balanced with the organic ceramics that the Nordics are known and loved for.

Freyja is open from Monday to Friday for lunch and dinner services to reflect the Scandinavian culture of promoting a work-life balance.

