Arlechin is marking its grand return with two evenings of Korean cuisine and culture

Arlechin is back after a year's hiatus, and to mark its reopening, the famed Italian wine bar by the Grossi family (and winner of our Best Late Night Venue award in 2018) is hosting a Korean pop-up event.

Championing the venue's two talented Korean chefs, Jinhyeok Lim and Wonchang Song, the evening is set to be a celebration of Korean culture and cuisine with a shared set menu on offer.

Expect the likes of nourishing ginseng spatchcock served with glutinous rice, jujube and broth, or a rainbow of bibimbap with steamed black rice and vegetables.

There will also be plenty of drinks available to purchase in addition to your meal, and these include a mainly Italian-leaning wine list in addition to Korea's well-loved beer, Cass.

Dinners will be separated into two sessions from 6pm or 8.30pm on two separate evenings – Friday, May 28 or Saturday, May 29 and will take place at Arlechin, Mornane Place, Melbourne. Tickets can be purchased here for tables of two or four and are priced at $75 per person.