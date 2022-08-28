Time Out says

In Australia, barbequing is a way of life. Whether it's a weekend at a mate's place, or lining up for a cherished Bunnings sausage sizzle – we proudly claim BBQ-ing as our national dish. However, people have been cooking over flames since the beginning of time. Although the thongs, “kiss the chef” apron and one hand on a tinnie and the other on the tongs are uniquely ours - we’re lucky to have other cultures importing their BBQ best.

Enter Kömür in Ascot Vale. Housed in a space previously occupied by a fish and chip shop, Komur specialises in Turkish BBQ. Owner Emir Uker (previously of his father's owned Katik Turkish) opened the venue in August 2019 and is following in his father's footsteps by bringing simple, honest food to the masses. You might have had a kebab before, but not like this.

Kömür specialises in the Adana kebab – which is named after the Turkish city it originated in. Spiced minced lamb is moulded onto a shish and then given a 15-minute turn over the open coals. Uker chooses to use a 70-30 per cent meat-to-fat ratio for his Adana Kebabs to impart flavour, texture and hold.

Other options include chicken shish, skewered lamb fillets and chicken wings. Prices start at $14 for wraps or jump higher if you get it on a plate. Single meat selections come with a salad and two dips of your choosing. Dips include global favourite hummus, along with an eggplant or chilli option. They also have cacik which is the Turkish answer to Greek Tzatziki.

Salads are fresh and heavy on lemon and herbs, sitting at $6 per serve. If you’re a creature of variety, the platters are a great way to try a broader selection of flame-licked proteins. Like all good BBQ joints, you can have chippies on the side – or make mum proud by choosing the grilled tomatoes and chilli. This is food with lots of flavour and little fuss, as all good things should be.