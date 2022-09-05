Melbourne
Timeout

Kudo

Time Out says

Classic baked goods and eclectic flavours, all found on the ground floor of The Windsor Hotel

The Hotel Windsor has recently welcomed a new guest that is (thankfully) here to stay. Snack-sized bakery Kudo is tucked away on the ground level of the hotel and was imagined into existence by husband and wife duo – and ex-chefs – Felix Goodwin and Elena Nguyen. 

Kudo was born out of the challenge that Elena and Felix had in finding baked goods that they could both enjoy, given that Felix has coeliac disease. Since then, the pair have scrupulously been researching, developing and testing recipes for over two years, refining their products to perfection.

They operate Kudo with the intention of offering baked goods to coeliacs and gluten-free folk that aren’t a disappointing replacement for their gluten-filled equivalents. What has resulted is an artisan bakery where even the most seasoned bakers would have a hard time telling their fluffy chiffon cakes, chewy cookies and aerated loaves are completely free from gluten. 

While you’ll find classic goods like baguettes, pastries and choux, Kudo is all about elevating niche flavours, drawing inspiration from Felix and Elena’s heritage as well as local Indigenous ingredients. Think a Davidson plum and pineapple cookie – their take on a traditional Taiwanese treat – sitting pretty next to a chocolate and wattleseed 'Mars Bar' cookie and matcha canelés. 

The bakery menu currently rotates on a daily basis, as the duo tests new flavours and pairings to see what customers keep going back for. They’re not far off from adding a changing selection of sandwiches to their menu, giving you an excuse to pop by again for lunch.

Housed in a narrow space with a considered design by architect Kei Kitayama featuring the goodness of terrazzo and timber, Kudo offers just enough room to stand and nibble on a pastry while sipping on one of the specialty Ona coffees on rotation. Though it’s still early days, there are plans in the works to open up a takeaway window for those busy mornings you want to grab and go. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
8 Little Collins St
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
kudobakery.com.au
Opening hours:
Thurs-Sun, 8am-4pm
