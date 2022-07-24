Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Manchester Press

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  1. People sit in a cafe, with brick lined walls and a large communal table in the middle
    Photograph: Manchester Press Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The entry of Manchester Press' glass window, with a sign with their logo
    Photograph: Manchester Press Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A laid-back Melbourne standard that offers top notch coffee and excellent bagels

For those who know Manchester Press – a classic Melbourne institution that couldn't get any more 'Melbourne' if it tried (I mean, it's a bagel joint dropped into a warehouse in a gritty laneway for goodness sake) – they know that, despite the generous number of options on the menu, a bagel is where it's at.

Here, you can take your choice from plain, poppyseed, rye and sesame (or GF), topped with an array of loosely New Yorker-style options. NY Lox is an obvious choice, and its salty, creamy smoked salmon is thankfully not of the disturbingly bright orange, intensely fishy, store-bought persuasion, as is so often the case. 

The Melbourne standard Avo Smash isn't breaking records for the city's most inventive topping (a cherry tomato medley, feta and pumpkin seeds) but it's suitably tasty – especially when topped with a perfectly poached egg. It's not the shining star on the bagel menu, however.

That title belongs to the Philly Steak, which combines thinly sliced, briney roast beef with lashings of chipotle, mayo and cheesy goodness that meld together and ooze over the sides – rendering your plate a delicious receptacle for a makeshift dipping sauce. It's not going to win any awards for presentation, but damn, it's delicious. I just wish it came with more pickles.

They take their coffee seriously here – and, for a city that thrives on its obsession with finding the best cup in town, this is a pretty solid option. Manchester Press stock local sustainable coffee brand Ona, a speciality roaster that focuses on ethical sourcing and quality beans. Take your pick of a flat white in either the malty 'Aspen' or the creamy 'Raspberry Candy' options. You can grab single origin or filter coffee as well.

If you’ve got a friend from out of town looking for a café with that indescribable Melbourne ‘vibe’, Manchester Press ticks all those boxes. That it delivers on solid food offerings, and tasty, consistent coffee? Well, that’s just a nice bonus.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
8 Rankins Lane
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.instagram.com/manchesterpress?hl=en
0426 987 017
Opening hours:
Daily 8.30am-3.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.