Monsieur Truffe

Chocolate bars
Photograph: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels
Time Out Says

This Brunswick East chocolate shop uses organic ingredients and is dedicated to environmentally friendly packaging

Thibault Fregoni, the owner of this Brunswick chocolate factory, is the only chocolatier in Melbourne who is roasting, winnowing, grinding and refining his very own chocolate from raw cacao and selling it under the brand Monsieur Truffe. He’s a man obsessed with creating perfect chocolate from ethically sourced beans and educating the public about origins and the production process through chocolate appreciation classes. Buy blocks of the finished product, distinguished by country of origin, or hit ’em up for a hot chocolate you could stand a spoon in.

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
351 Lygon St
Brunswick East
Melbourne
3057
Contact:
monsieurtruffechocolate.com
03 9380 4915
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 8am-4.30pm
