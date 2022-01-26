Time Out Says

Thibault Fregoni, the owner of this Brunswick chocolate factory, is the only chocolatier in Melbourne who is roasting, winnowing, grinding and refining his very own chocolate from raw cacao and selling it under the brand Monsieur Truffe. He’s a man obsessed with creating perfect chocolate from ethically sourced beans and educating the public about origins and the production process through chocolate appreciation classes. Buy blocks of the finished product, distinguished by country of origin, or hit ’em up for a hot chocolate you could stand a spoon in.