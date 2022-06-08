Time Out says

If the words 'sushi' and 'taco' being in the same sentence didn't tip you off, Mr Miyagi is not your typical Japanese restaurant. In fact, it's not really typical anything. The now-institution hits somewhere between a bar and a restaurant – and similarly, ends up equal parts casual and fancy. The end product is just one thing: fun.

The Windsor hotspot shot to Instagram fame when it first opened almost ten years ago now, thanks to a highly grammable interior. Think marble countertops bathed in pink neon lights, and cutesy quips from Mr Miyagi himself detailed throughout the venue. Everything in here is designed to be photographed – and that extends to the menu, too.

Made to share, the food offering can be broken down into small bites, medium snacks – plus the 'Raw Bar' section (it's just raw things, like sashimi, oysters and tataki) – and some larger mains. The famous sushi tacos and Mr M twist on a traditional bao bun are filling and quite substantial for the price. Smaller bites like the Duck Duck Betel and Golden Scallops are more expensive, but delicious.

If you're dining with a larger group, order the Wagyu Tataki and impressive 'Salt Slab' of raw kingfish – the serves are just enough for a taste each and are very easy on the eye. The MFC (Miyagi Fried Chicken) is an obvious crowd-pleaser, and the Ramen Gnocchi will satisfy your more Italian-leaning diners. On the ramen theme, the broccoli side covered in buffalo ricotta has a surprising umami flavour punch thanks to some secret 'Ramen Seasoning'.

Perhaps the best thing on the updated Mr M menu is the appropriately spicy and wintery Pumpkin Toast dessert. White chocolate and kabocha pumpkin ganache, honeycomb, yoghurt sorbet and spiced pumpkin ice cream. It's unexpectedly complex and the flavours make for a nice palate cleanser after a salt, fat and meat-heavy main course.

Don't come to Mr Miyagi for a serious Japanese dining experience – actually, don't come here for a serious anything. This place is all about good times, playful twists on classics and a meal that deserves a place on your Instagram grid.

Eliza Campbell dined as a guest of Mr Miyagi.