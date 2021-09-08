Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Naughtons Hotel's Pub in a Box
Photograph: Supplied

Naughtons Hotel's pub-in-a-box brings pub trivia, grub and drinks to you

This pub-in-a-box has got all the trimmings all that's missing is a cosy fireplace

Written by
Rushani Epa
Advertising

Bring the pub experience home (minus the sports blaring on every TV and sticky bar tops) with Naughtons Hotel's new pub-in-a-box. 

The Parkville hotel and pub is dishing up heat-and-eat meals for two (or one) that emulate your stock standard pub meal, pub trivia cards that contain 10 questions covering a broad range of topics, a bottle of wine and two craft beers. 

The upcoming box (in its third week) is packed to the brim with foods like fettuccine, eggplant and chilli sugo, chévre and basil; peppered steak pies with mash and gravy; a loaf of housemade sourdough; a jar of house tomato and mustard pickle; and on the drinks front there's a bottle of wine (pick your poison – red or white) and the two aforementioned craft beers plus a trivia card.  The box can be altered to be vegetarian, if you request it in the notes.

The venue also offers its own bottled cocktails available as add-ons, as well as strawberry and rhubarb pavlova. Orders must be placed prior to midnight on Monday, September 13 for delivery on Friday, September 17, and each box for two will set you back just $135. Pop in an order here.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.