Naughtons Hotel's pub-in-a-box brings pub trivia, grub and drinks to you

This pub-in-a-box has got all the trimmings all that's missing is a cosy fireplace

Bring the pub experience home (minus the sports blaring on every TV and sticky bar tops) with Naughtons Hotel's new pub-in-a-box.

The Parkville hotel and pub is dishing up heat-and-eat meals for two (or one) that emulate your stock standard pub meal, pub trivia cards that contain 10 questions covering a broad range of topics, a bottle of wine and two craft beers.

The upcoming box (in its third week) is packed to the brim with foods like fettuccine, eggplant and chilli sugo, chévre and basil; peppered steak pies with mash and gravy; a loaf of housemade sourdough; a jar of house tomato and mustard pickle; and on the drinks front there's a bottle of wine (pick your poison – red or white) and the two aforementioned craft beers plus a trivia card. The box can be altered to be vegetarian, if you request it in the notes.

The venue also offers its own bottled cocktails available as add-ons, as well as strawberry and rhubarb pavlova. Orders must be placed prior to midnight on Monday, September 13 for delivery on Friday, September 17, and each box for two will set you back just $135. Pop in an order here.