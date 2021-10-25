After multiple delays, Sydney's Nomad is finally set to call Melbourne its home away from home

After experiencing significant delays, Sydney's much-loved restaurant Nomad is set to call Melbourne its second home from November 15.

Nomad will be located on the lower ground floor of the Adelphi Hotel (187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne), and will feature a 100-seat restaurant that focusses on locality through both produce and place.

"It's been a long journey for the Nomad team – relocating to Melbourne, multiple disappointments in regard to securing a site, a fire at Nomad Sydney, relocating back to Sydney, and of course a pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most folks would have jettisoned the idea of straddling two states but here we are, about to throw open the doors of Nomad for the good folk of Melbourne,” says co-owner Al Yazbek who operates Nomad along with wife Rebecca.

On the food front, executive chef across Nomad Melbourne and Sydney, Jacqui Challinor, has worked with the Melbourne site's new head chef, Brendan Katich (Gingerboy and Ezard). Expect the same classic fire-inspired culinary antics as its Sydney counterpart with woodfired flatbread, stretched to order, housemade charcuterie and cheese.

"With the exception of a few signature dishes, the Nomad Melbourne menu will be completely new... The heart and soul behind what we do remains: utilising the best Australian produce, the strong focus on in-house production, our charcuterie program and of course, cooking with fire. The kitchen centres around our wood-fired oven and we’ll be working on engaging with local farmers for suckling pigs, chickens, lamb, veggies and more which will become a daily changing offering," says Challinor.

The drinks list has been curated by Nomad Group’s beverage director, Ged Bellis and will feature an extensive wine list championing some of Australia's finest small growers and producers.

Reservations are open for Nomad from November 15 onwards on Mondays to Sundays for dinner, and Wednesdays to Sundays for lunch. Book here.