Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Plug Nickel

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
Baristas working behind the coffee machine at Collingwood's Plug Nickel café
Plug Nickel
Advertising

Time Out Says

Version 2.0 of this beloved neighbourhood coffee spot brings new season cocktails to Collingwood

Pre-pandemic, Plug Nickel was a specialty coffee shop with limited seating, a takeaway focus and a short menu of sandwiches and snacks from sister venue Dr Morse. Queue 2021 (and 2022... it seems), and an unused liquor licence and a council-funded parklet has given Plug Nickel’s French barista the opportunity to pivot the venue to an after-work offering.

Julien — who we’ll just call Julien — came to Melbourne via Michelin-starred restaurants in France and Monaco (including Paris restaurant Christopher Coutanceau and Alain Ducasse’s Le Louis XV). He’s bringing his A-game to the night shift, with a seasonal offering that changes as often as Melbourne’s weather.

 “The concept is around fresh ingredients,” Julien says. “We’re not running a cocktail list, it’s more like a selection based around three or four drinks changing every week.” The height of summer saw plenty of mango and peach, chilli and melon, he says. Going forward it depends on what he can find at the markets, plus the classics, of course. In keeping with Plug Nickel’s cafe roots, shots are served in espresso cups. 

The venue doesn’t have a kitchen, but that doesn’t stop the snacks rolling until last drinks are called. There’s the usual cheese and charcuterie, plus bread, terrine, olives and hummus. Plans are afoot for a permanent terrace over the outdoor space, with construction underway as soon as the approval comes in (nudge nudge, Yarra City Council). Looks like Plug Nickel’s after-hours adventures are here to stay.

Written by
Nola James

Details

Address:
7 Peel Street
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
www.plugnickel.com.au
03 94163677
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-3pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.