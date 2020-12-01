Tom Sarafian's latest Sunday sessions bring life to the end of the weekend

Chef Tom Sarafian of Bar Saracen (famed for its hummus) and Middle Eastern restaurant Rumi recently launched Sarafian’s Sunday Saracen Sessions so those looking for a final weekend pick-me-up have something to gear up for.

It’s a place where you’re promised good food in the way of a rotating set menu featuring charcoal-grilled dishes and good times with live DJs and flowing arak, Brick Lane beers, cocktails and wine courtesy of Georgia Colbert.

There’s a guest chef takeover each Sunday and the magic takes place in Rumi’s undercover outdoor dining area in East Brunswick.

The upcoming session on Sunday, December 6 has chef Ross Magnaye (Rice Paper Sister) bringing his Filipino flair to the barbecue. Expect the likes of fresh kinilaw, hummus with spanner crab and king prawns, crab fat coconut fried rice and cassava cake to name a few. Sarafian’s brother, DJ Nikki Sarafian, will bust out accompanying tropical tunes to match the dishes while Georgia Colbert will shake up rum cocktails and pour ice-cold Brick Lane Brewery beers on tap.

The Sunday sessions will run every Sunday throughout summer and are priced at $50 per head and include everything but booze which comes at an additional cost.

It’s open from noon until late and bookings are required for the outdoor dining area, with a maximum of ten guests per booking. There are three sittings commencing at noon, 3pm, and 6pm, and walk-ins are welcome in the adjacent beer garden. Book online via Bar Saracen's website.