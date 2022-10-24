Melbourne
  1. A birds eye view of a table with four table settings with four pizzas and drinks
    Photograph: Supplied/Shop 225
  2. Gluten free pizzas and gnocchi on a table
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The Pascoe Vale South favourite has consistently hit the top of the lists for the best vegan and gluten-free fare in Melbourne

Arguably one of Melbourne’s best pizza joints and the first pizza place in Australia to be gluten-free accredited by Coeliac Australia, Shop225 know a thing or two about celebrations. 

On November 16, the store is turning six, and what better way to celebrate than to offer pizzas for just $15 on the day. All of the pizza it dishes up is made from a 72-hour rested dough, which is then cooked in a custom-made woodfire oven, made by Melbourne oven icon Giuseppe Colosimo. Its pasta and gnocchi are made in-house, and with a hefty vegan menu featuring the likes of vegan ‘notella’, vegan sausages and vegan mozzarella, there really is something for everyone. 

After co-owner Lorenzo Tron’s partner was advised to follow a gluten-free diet, he swiftly learned how difficult it was to scout suitable dining options. This experience led him to create a menu that specialises in gluten-free wood-fired pizzas without compromising on taste, and the shop has gone from success to success.  

Shop 225 missed out on its fifth birthday celebrations due to the pandemic so help celebrate its sixth birthday by booking your table at the Shop225 website

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
225 Melville Rd
Pascoe Vale
Melbourne
3044
Contact:
www.shop225.com.au
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5-9.30pm; Fri-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm
