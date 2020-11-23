Sunda's newest venue is a summer pop-up that's set to merge Italian fare with Southeast Asian cuisine

Modern Southeast Asian diner Sunda’s spin-off venue is set to make its debut on December 5. Sunda will preserve its lockdown collect and delivery service (Sunda Exp) in a semi-permanent residency known as Summer Exp at 1 Bourke Street.

The pop-up will be headed by chef Nabil Ansari, known for his delicious side hustle – Indian delivery concept Ansari, and its menu was designed by pâté-en-croûte-obsessed executive chef Khanh Nguyen.

Summer Exp will merge Italian cuisine with Southeast Asian fare and punters can expect to sample the likes of soft burrata cheese with nasi lemak condiments (little fried anchovies and roasted peanuts) or curry spiced blooming onion with cacio e pepe and coconut mayo and pickles.

“When writing the Sunda Exp menu for home, I wanted to make the dishes as fun as possible,” Nguyen said. “Then, talk of outdoor dining came up, and the first thing that sprang to my mind as a concept was Italian dining, alfresco style. I wanted to bring the two together - the fun Southeast Asian flavours and the casual, easy nature of European outdoor dining, and that’s how this hybrid menu came about. Italy and China/Southeast Asia share similarities with rice and noodle (pasta) dishes, and with Summer Exp, I’ve gotten playful with both, mixing and mingling Southeast Asian sauces and Italian ingredients.”

Unlike its predecessor, Summer Exp will have a more casual, laidback nature and it’s set to run solely throughout summer. Walk-ins are welcome but bookings are recommended and can be made via The Hotel Windsor's website.

Summer Exp will open on December 5 and operate from Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 10pm, and Sunday, 12pm to 5pm.