The Cricketers in Port Melbourne is a little hidden gem – a nearly 150-year-old hidden gem, that is. The beloved pub remains a well-loved local and is the perfect place to gather the family (or the pooch – it's dog-friendly) for a midweek meal or some weekend fare.

A beautiful heritage venue, the pub still has four fireplaces throughout the dining rooms and main bar area, providing all the toastiness you need during a winter watching the footy or dining in for one of its $26 Sunday roasts. If you prefer the beer garden vibe all year round, the courtyard out the back has a covered roof on cooler days and plenty of heating to keep you warm. In summer, you'll find the roof off, making it the best little spot to sit back, hang out and enjoy life.