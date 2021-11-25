This sky-high luxury bar will offer unbeatable views of the city

Enjoy five-star dining and premium cocktails coupled with views you truly need to see to believe

Opening in early 2022, Sky Bar Melbourne is set to be a bar like no other. Soaring 140 metres above the streets of Melbourne with 360-degree views of Port Phillip Bay, across the Yarra River and the CBD skyline, Sky Bar will be serving a one-of-a-kind opulent dining experience.

Diners will be able to take in the views through seven-metre high windows in any one of the five different dining spaces offered at Sky Bar. The meticulously designed spaces include a main cocktail and drinks lounge and an exclusive mezzanine area for private dining. You'll also be able to get a feed at Strato, a five-star restaurant serving up contemporary Australian cuisine.

Entry to Sky Bar Melbourne will be granted via a private elevator located on Normanby Street in Southbank. Diners will then step into the foyer, where they can take in immersive projections curated by the Sequence Group. The projection aims to showcase the views of Melbourne from the perspective of a bird, allowing diners to experience Sky Bar's spectacular views from a different vantage point.

“We’re proud to be providing a bucket list experience for locals and travellers and we see Sky Bar Melbourne as the perfect place to absorb the best this incredible city has to offer,” says Norman Khan, the managing director of Yarra Hotel Group as well as the brains behind this brand new venture.

Can't wait until Sky Bar Melbourne opens in early 2022? Check out our list of where you can find the best views of Melbourne's skyline.