Time Out says

A dining experience unlike anything Melbourne has experienced before has seemingly materialised at Fed Square. On the Swanston Street side, past ACMI and not quite all the way down to the water is a moody, glass-walled restaurant with a heater-filled terrace – primed and poised for year-round alfresco cocktails.

It’s called Victoria. A name far less kitschy and more literal than you might expect – almost everything you’ll taste, smell, sip (and occasionally even touch) here was made in the state. Brought to you by the team behind Farmer’s Daughters, the restaurant takes diners on a seasonal journey across Victoria, with a rotating ‘region in residence’ approach.

It comes as no surprise that Farmer's Daughters director and executive chef Alejandro Saravia is at the helm of the project, now known for his aptitude for creating authentic farm-to-table experiences. Unlike FD, which heroes the Gippsland region, Victoria showcases the diversity of food and wine grown across the state – from the paddocks of the Western Plains to the fruits of the Murray; from the waters of the Great Ocean Road to the vineyards of the High Country – unearthing stories along the way.

Located on the river side of Fed Square, Victoria is positioned with uninterrupted views of the Yarra, save for a few atmospherically appropriate gum trees. You’ll find this gum leaf motif throughout the design of the venue – from the brown and green colour palette of the interior to the custom-made ingredients table in the foyer crafted from a single piece of reclaimed eucalyptus obbliqua. The ingredients table is an entrée to Victoria’s ethos: natural, rustic-yet-refined and unmistakable Australian. Within the tree’s divots, you’ll find bowls housing the seasonal ingredients that make up the current menu, connecting you to the journey of the produce before you’ve even taken your seat.

And when you do, expect a menu a little more meat-leaning than that at Farmer's Daughters. The gleaming open kitchen offers you a direct line of sight to food being prepared over woodfire and charcoal – a nod to traditional Australian campfire cooking. Produce like pasture-raised Summerfield lamb from the Pyrenees, whole rock lobster from Apollo Bay and sea urchin from the coast of Mallacoota is prepared with the utmost respect, alongside playful takes on Aussie classics like a scallop-topped potato cake and suckling-pig loaded skewers.

Victoria’s beverage offering is notable. Head sommelier Matt Jensen has curated a program of Victorian wines, beers and spirits, which can be enjoyed at your table or in the impressive, 20-seat ‘Wine Library’ sequestered from the main dining room. The intimate space serves as an educational space where guests are invited to learn about the state's 21 wine regions and the stories behind their vintages and producers. It also plays host to masterclasses from Victoria’s best winemakers and is available for private dining bookings.

The interior design of the venue is thanks to Luke Hickman of Agents Architecture. The relaxed but elevated aesthetic pays homage to the colours, textures and materials of Victoria’s regional landscapes, which come to life with premium touches throughout. “As a proud Victorian, I feel very privileged to showcase the people, places and producers that make up this incredible state and through this venture," says Saravia. "We hope to create an inspirational gateway to regional discovery that demonstrates why Victoria is the culinary and arts capital of Australia.”

The first region taking up residence at Victoria is Ballarat and its surrounds, with more details on the collaboration soon to be announced. The restaurant is officially open to the public from June 28 – open for reservations now.