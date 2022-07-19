Time Out says

We've started to see some really great hotel restaurants filtering through in Melbourne of late – and it's no surprise the latest highly rated instalment comes from chic hotel chain W Melbourne. But note: the marketing for this luxe omakase is pretty mum on the fact it's located in a hotel lobby.

Slip through the discreet, curtained door, however, and the atmosphere says otherwise; what reveals itself is a tiny, seat-at-bench venue with strikingly sleek features. Of course, as per the traditional omakase experience, you get to watch the masters at work here – slicing and dicing some pretty exxy ingredients, from abalone to uni, Kagoshima A5 wagyu to Oscietra caviar.

The eight-course menu is generous without being too much, and priced at $245 per person, it's probably a bit of steal considering the ingredients. Those on a tighter budget can try the tasting menu on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, priced at $180 per person. Sittings are at 5.30pm or 8pm.

Warabi recently picked up two hats in the Australian 2022 Good Food Guide, which comes as no surprise – from the discreet and gentle service to the world-class talent behind the bench, it ticks all the right boxes. Come for the perfectly crafted sushi and sashimi, stay for the super subtle Martini, spiked with aromatic Australian botanicals.

Bianca O'Neill dined courtesy of Warabi.