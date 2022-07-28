Time Out says

Feast on three courses of premium Westholme wagyu with matched Italian wines at the bayside eatery

The ideal solution for curing those July winter blues has come in the form of wine and wagyu.



For one night only, Pontoon St Kilda is turning their bayside eatery into a wagyu extravaganza, partnering with premium beef supplier Westholme to bring guests a night of decadence involving quality meat and wines.



Head Chef of Pontoon Brendan Anderson and Executive Chef of Stokehouse Jason Staudt have expertly created a three-course shared menu to champion Westholme’s prime wagyu, with each dish accompanied by some of the best Italian wines out there.

On arrival, guests will enjoy fresh oysters served warm with wagyu fat and balsamic, alongside beef tongue with onion mostarda and charcoal-kissed beef tartare. Shared mains will feature rib eye grilled over fire, served with classic Italian condiment gremolata and house-made rosemary focaccia. As if that wasn’t wicked enough, Stokehouse pastry chef Ash Smith will serve up a quince Tarte Tatin with vanilla ice cream.

It’s not all just food and drink, though. Food Writer and Restaurant Reviewer Dani Vlanet will host a personalised Q&A with Brendan Anderson and Westholme’s Commercial Manager Allen Pavia.



Tickets to the event are $175 per person, and include the three-course shared menu and matched wines. Space is limited, so secure your spot here.