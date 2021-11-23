This latest offering by Chris Lucas puts a contemporary spin on classic Japanese izakaya dishes

Yakimono, Chris Lucas's Japanese-inspired Melbourne restaurant, is located right next door to Society, Lucas's other business venture at the upper end of Collins Street. 'Yakimono' translated from Japanese means 'grill everything,' and the menu focuses heavily on dishes cooked over charcoal.

The restaurant is impossible to miss, with giant neon lettering reading 'Yakimono' sitting on the facade and the entire ground floor illuminated with lights visible from the outside. The venue spans two floors and has a completely open kitchen at its heart, and the fit-out is reminiscent of Tokyo, with neon lights and hanging red lamps that look like lanterns.

On the menu you'll find some classic izakaya dishes like udon served with an onsen egg and tender shimeji mushrooms, pan-fried gyozas and skewered meats that have been charred over a fire. The highlight of the menu is the whole miso-glazed chicken, and it's good for sharing if you're dining with a large group.