Coffee at Brother Baba Budan
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

You can get a free coffee in Melbourne October 1

Visit Victoria is shouting Melburnians a free cuppa joe to celebrate International Coffee Day

Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
It's International Coffee Day on Friday, October 1, and what could be a better way to celebrate than with a free cup of the good stuff?

Tourism body Visit Victoria will shout Melburnians hundreds of coffees across Melbourne CBD on Friday in an initiative called Sip for Vic. CBD residents and essential workers who are in the city can enjoy a free coffee from participating cafés like Industry Beans, Axil Coffee Roasters, Brother Baba Budan (a fave in the Time Out office, as it's around the corner) and Little Rogue.

There are no strings attached for the free coffees, but if you can, think about helping out. Maybe post about your coffee on social media, pop a dollar in the tip jar or upgrade your morning cup to a full café breakfast with a takeaway pastry or hot brekky roll. 

Free coffees will be available for the first 100 customers at each participating café. It's part of Visit Victoria's Click for Vic initiative, which encourages people to order Victorian goods during lockdown and beyond.

