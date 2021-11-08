Coburg's second-hand plus-size market is back, so get ready to do some shopping, make new friends, find a bargain

On November 27, Coburg Town Hall will be transformed from an empty and echoey building into a hive of excitement, good vibes and cheap plus-size fashion and accessories. Bring your wallet and reusable shopping bag for an afternoon browsing rows and rows of stalls at A-Plus Market.

Local designers and crafty individuals will be hosting stalls stocked with pre-loved clothes, accessories and shoes. Shopping can take a lot out of you, so luckily this month's market will also feature delicious treats and caffeine by Miss Molly's Cakes to help you refuel. And if you're keen on an intuitive check-in, Minka Marvel will also be offering tarot readings.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. If you have some pre-loved fashion you'd like to rehome or you're interested in learning about the stallholders, you can find more information on the event website.