Time Out says

Acmé de la Vie, which translates to ‘the pinnacle of life’ in French, delivers up-to-date

streetwear with a minimal aesthetic. Offering stylish silhouettes that provide comfort and

performance, the Blackpink's Lisa-approved label is known for its graphic oversized

hoodies and tees, as well as its matching sets and contemporary accessories. Located

at the QV Shopping Centre and Chadstone Shopping Centre, Acmé de la Vie is your

one-stop shop for all things trendy and cosy, especially for this transitional weather.