Acmé de la Vie, which translates to ‘the pinnacle of life’ in French, delivers up-to-date
streetwear with a minimal aesthetic. Offering stylish silhouettes that provide comfort and
performance, the Blackpink's Lisa-approved label is known for its graphic oversized
hoodies and tees, as well as its matching sets and contemporary accessories. Located
at the QV Shopping Centre and Chadstone Shopping Centre, Acmé de la Vie is your
one-stop shop for all things trendy and cosy, especially for this transitional weather.