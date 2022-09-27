Melbourne
Acmé de la Vie

  • Melbourne
  1. The front entryway to Korean fashion store Acmé de la Vie.
    Photograph: Acmé de la Vie
  2. A cashier stand behind a sign that reads acmé de la vie.
    Photograph: Acmé de la Vie
  3. The interior of Korean fashion store acmé de la vie.
    Photograph: Acmé de la Vie
Time Out says

Acmé de la Vie, which translates to ‘the pinnacle of life’ in French, delivers up-to-date
streetwear with a minimal aesthetic. Offering stylish silhouettes that provide comfort and
performance, the Blackpink's Lisa-approved label is known for its graphic oversized
hoodies and tees, as well as its matching sets and contemporary accessories. Located
at the QV Shopping Centre and Chadstone Shopping Centre, Acmé de la Vie is your
one-stop shop for all things trendy and cosy, especially for this transitional weather.

Written by Pauline De Leon

Details

Address:
Level 1 Shop 92
QV Shopping Centre
Corner Swanston and Lonsdale
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.acmedelavie.com.au/shop
(03) 9639 8327
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 11am-6pm; Fri & Sat 11am-7pm
