After operating strictly as a wholesale and online business for 20 years, luxury Australian cashmere brand Alessandra is opening its first bricks-and-mortar boutique, heading to no place other than heralded shopping destination, Armadale.

Coinciding with the opening of the flagship store is the release of the new Spring 22 Collection, Rhythm Aisle, featuring soft linens, printed cotton and crisp poplins fit for the much-anticipated sun-soaked days of spring that are soon to arrive.

“With spring around the corner and a feeling of optimism in the air it’s the perfect time to unveil our first flagship," says Alessandra founder, Sandra Brand. "When I launched Alessandra Cashmere I had one clear vision to create high-quality, luxury garments that inspire our customers and make them feel great and we are thrilled to see our brand continue to grow with the launch of our boutique.”

The space features a contemporary fit-out designed by Stefanie Richards, filled with bright light, warm timber tones and pops of colour. Here, you have the opportunity to try and touch the quality garments and get access to fashion advice from the team of expert stylists, who are there to ensure you get a premium shopping experience from the moment you walk through the doors.

