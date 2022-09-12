Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Alessandra

  • Shopping
  • Ashburton
  1. The storefront to luxury cashmere retailer, Alessandra.
    Photograph: Alessandra
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. White shelves filled with a variety of colourful cashmere jumpers.
    Photograph: Alessandra
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. White shelves lined with a variety of colourful cashmere sweaters.
    Photograph: Alessandra
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The luxury cashmere brand is celebrating its 20-year anniversary by heading to High Street

After operating strictly as a wholesale and online business for 20 years, luxury Australian cashmere brand Alessandra is opening its first bricks-and-mortar boutique, heading to no place other than heralded shopping destination, Armadale. 

Coinciding with the opening of the flagship store is the release of the new Spring 22 Collection, Rhythm Aisle, featuring soft linens, printed cotton and crisp poplins fit for the much-anticipated sun-soaked days of spring that are soon to arrive.

“With spring around the corner and a feeling of optimism in the air it’s the perfect time to unveil our first flagship," says Alessandra founder, Sandra Brand. "When I launched Alessandra Cashmere I had one clear vision to create high-quality, luxury garments that inspire our customers and make them feel great and we are thrilled to see our brand continue to grow with the launch of our boutique.”

The space features a contemporary fit-out designed by Stefanie Richards, filled with bright light, warm timber tones and pops of colour. Here, you have the opportunity to try and touch the quality garments and get access to fashion advice from the team of expert stylists, who are there to ensure you get a premium shopping experience from the moment you walk through the doors. 

On a shopping spree? Check out the best of Melbourne's shopping scene here.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
1022 High St
Armadale
Melbourne
3143
Contact:
alessandra.com.au
(03) 9958 6691
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 11am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.