Melbourne's creative BIPOC community is coming together for a one-night-only artist's market

Online shopping is great and all but it's even nicer to get out and about and buy straight from our talented local makers and creatives. This July some of Melbourne's most talented Black, Indigenous and People of Colour creatives are banding together for a one-night-only evening market overflowing with cool products.

The Blak Queens Night Market showcases wares from the city's talented community of queer and BIPOC businesses. The event comes courtesy of Gay Stuff Market and BIPOC artists collective Reckōning Sounds, and gives you the chance to stock up on from fashion, art, homewares, accessories, vintage pieces, "pleasure products" and saucy books (hubba hubba!) while also supporting local makers. The Fringe Common Rooms bar will be open too, for anyone wishing to imbibe while browsing.

The market is part of the week-long Blak Queen takeover hosted by Melbourne Fringe at its permanent (and relatively new) Fringe Common Rooms space at Trades Hall. In addition to the night market, other Blak Queens events to look out for include a performance by the outstanding electro-pop superstar duo The Merindas, as well as Aunty (a First Nations dance party celebrating music, Black women, Indigenous royalty and queer icons). Reckōning Sounds will also launch its first single with a party full of Wairua (spirit) culture, waiata (song) and dance.

The Blak Queens Night Market runs from 6pm to 9.30pm on July 27. Entry is $5-$10.