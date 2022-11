Time Out says

If you would really like to splash out for your child or for an exclusive type of gift, Bonpoint is the place. Bonpoint’s fashion house was founded in 1975 in Paris and is renowned for its beautiful and luxurious French-chic style pieces. Think merino wool, cashmere, delicate prints and timeless French berets. Bonpoint has stores all over the world but currently Chadstone Shopping Centre is the only location in Australia. It even stocks some beautiful classic pieces for mums too.