It wouldn’t be a complete list of the best op shops in Melbourne without featuring the Brotherhood of St Laurence store in Brunswick. From quality vinyl to furniture, books and popular clothing brands, it's a gold mine in the form of an op shop. The ‘special finds’ section is particularly great if you’re on the lookout for vintage designer. And best of all, it’s perfectly positioned, close to all of the goodness that Lygon Street has to offer.