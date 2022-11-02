Time Out says

Established nearly two decades ago at the site of an old printing factory in Yarraville, Chalkstore stocks clothing for ages ranging from newborns to seven years of age. Most of the stock is local brands, while the toys and homewares are sourced from countries like Germany, France, Denmark and the United States. To give you an idea of what to expect, the range includes products like Flensted baby mobiles, Coconuts helmets and coloured kids' hair chalk that rubs out.

Owner Mick says “Customers love to find something new and different at Chalk," says Mick Pearson.