Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chalk

  • Shopping
  • Yarraville
Chalk
Advertising

Time Out says

Established nearly two decades ago at the site of an old printing factory in Yarraville, Chalkstore stocks clothing for ages ranging from newborns to seven years of age. Most of the stock is local brands, while the toys and homewares are sourced from countries like Germany, France, Denmark and the United States. To give you an idea of what to expect, the range includes products like Flensted baby mobiles, Coconuts helmets and coloured kids' hair chalk that rubs out.

Owner Mick says “Customers love to find something new and different at Chalk," says Mick Pearson. 

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
83 Anderson St
Yarraville
Melbourne
3013
Contact:
chalkstore.com.au
03 9314 8686
Transport:
Nearby stations: Yarraville
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 9.30am-5pm; Sun 9.30am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.