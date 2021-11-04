Is there anything better for Christmas than gin? How about a whole market devoted to it?

Gin-gle bells, gin-gle bells, gin-gle all the way...

Is there anyone on your Christmas list who would not be happier getting a bottle of Australian-made craft gin than yet another ugly pair of socks? If there is, you should probably stop being friends with that person, they sound like a bad influence.

For everyone else, there's the Christmas Gin Market, which is back for 2021 after a certain something put they kybosh on last year's market. Some of Australia's best craft producers, including Heathcote Gin, Noble Bootleggers Distilling Co, Great Ocean Road Gin, Applewood Distillery, Bathtub Gin Co, Cape Byron Distillery, Imbue Distillery, Manly Spirits, Artillery and the Craft & Co will be on hand. The market is going to be 'speed dating style', with distillers coming to talk to seated punters about their wares. And yes, of course there is a bottle shop, with market exclusives and plenty of other goodies for sale.

Tickets are between $25 and $40, and they include free tastings and a showbag. Ticket sessions are timed, throughout the weekend so as to manage the crowds. As you would expect, this is likely to be an extremely popular event, so session times are strictly limited.