Denimsmith

A woman wearing a black denim jacket and jeans.
Photograph: Denimsmith
This Brunswick East outfit has been producing high-quality and ethically made denim since 2015

Handmade, durable denim garments crafted locally in Brunswick East? Count us in! Denimsmith has been producing high-quality denim with a strong focus on ethical practices since 2015. This family business has veteran Aussie designers on board, so you can rest easy knowing there’s two-plus decades of denim expertise backing every pair of jeans. If you buy a pair from the combination studio, factory and store in Brunswick East, they can even be hemmed on the spot if they’re a tad too long. t’s not just jeans, though – there are denim jackets, dresses and a few non-denim basics too. If you can’t make it in-store to the Brunswick or Fitzroy locations, you can also shop Denimsmith’s website. 

Written by Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Address:
15-17 Kirkdale Street
Brunswick East
Melbourne
3057
Contact:
denimsmith.com.au
1300 669 890
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat, 10am-4pm
