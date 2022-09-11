Melbourne
Gram Sustainable

  • Shopping
  • Ashburton
A shelf at a bulk-buy food store stocked with bulk nuts, seeds and more.
Photograph: Gram Sustainable
Time Out says

Shop bulk, plastic-free goods ranging from foods, personal and home care products

There’s no single-use packaging in sight at Fitzroy’s Gram Sustainable. Australian-sourced goods are a priority for Gram, which offers a wide range of pantry staples as well as cleaning products and a range of reusable home products. 

Indulge your senses with a range of custom tea blends including Persian apple earl grey and rooibos chai. Rose bath salts and massage oils are another two standout offerings. All the bulk products are priced by weight and you can either bring your own container or pick up a reusable option in-store.

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Address:
350 Brunswick Street
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
gramsustainable.com.au
0466 444 641
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 10am-6.30pm; Sat & Sun 10am-5.30pm
