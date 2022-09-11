Time Out says

There’s no single-use packaging in sight at Fitzroy’s Gram Sustainable. Australian-sourced goods are a priority for Gram, which offers a wide range of pantry staples as well as cleaning products and a range of reusable home products.

Indulge your senses with a range of custom tea blends including Persian apple earl grey and rooibos chai. Rose bath salts and massage oils are another two standout offerings. All the bulk products are priced by weight and you can either bring your own container or pick up a reusable option in-store.