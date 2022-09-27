Time Out says

Founded in 2000 by Amore Pacific in South Korea, Innisfree prides itself on its sustainable products infused with skin-loving ingredients. The products use more than 15 natural ingredients sourced from Korea’s own Jeju Island, where the land is highly fertile from the island's volcanic soil.

Some of the brand’s best-sellers from its skincare category include the new retinol cica repair ampoule and the classic green tea seed serum and cream. In the makeup range, customers love the vivid cotton ink, which is a moisturising lip tint available in eight shades, as well as the pore blur pact and pore blur primer. The brand is currently located in Melbourne Central, Chadstone, The Glen and Westfield Doncaster.