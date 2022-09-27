Melbourne
Innisfree

  1. The front entryway to Korean beauty store innisfree.
    Photograph: Innisfree
  2. A bathroom vanity with Innisfree products, including cleanser, toner and moisturiser.
    Photograph: Innisfree
Time Out says

Founded in 2000 by Amore Pacific in South Korea, Innisfree prides itself on its sustainable products infused with skin-loving ingredients. The products use more than 15 natural ingredients sourced from Korea’s own Jeju Island, where the land is highly fertile from the island's volcanic soil. 

Some of the brand’s best-sellers from its skincare category include the new retinol cica repair ampoule and the classic green tea seed serum and cream. In the makeup range, customers love the vivid cotton ink, which is a moisturising lip tint available in eight shades, as well as the pore blur pact and pore blur primer. The brand is currently located in Melbourne Central, Chadstone, The Glen and Westfield Doncaster.

Written by Pauline De Leon

Details

Address:
Melbourne Central
Shop 102A
La Trobe Street & Swanston Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
innisfreeaustralia.com.au
(03) 9663 8830
Opening hours:
Sat-Wed, 10am-7pm; Thu 7 Fri 10am-9pm
