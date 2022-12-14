[title]
Now there are even more places you can get your hands on a sleek new July suitcase for your upcoming travel plans, with the retailer opening a brand new Melbourne CBD store.
Found in among all the best luxury brands at 80 Collins Street, the new store is perfect for that quick lunch break stopover, with a clean, easy-to-shop layout.
July bags have taken the travel world by storm with their uber-functional features like a charging port, silent wheels, detachable laptop case and crush-proof cover. Did we mention all the bags come in a range of ultra-cool colours?