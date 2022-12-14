Time Out says

The store has just opened down the ‘Paris End’ of Collins Street, surrounded by the best luxury brands

Now there are even more places you can get your hands on a sleek new July suitcase for your upcoming travel plans, with the retailer opening a brand new Melbourne CBD store.

Found in among all the best luxury brands at 80 Collins Street, the new store is perfect for that quick lunch break stopover, with a clean, easy-to-shop layout.

July bags have taken the travel world by storm with their uber-functional features like a charging port, silent wheels, detachable laptop case and crush-proof cover. Did we mention all the bags come in a range of ultra-cool colours?

