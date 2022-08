Time Out says

The child of lingerie designer, Jane Carrodus, and entrepreneur, Vicky Marcoulis. You will find here the full Kisskill line, including a collaboration with Australian model, Cheyenne Tozzi. They also stock harnesses by Melbourne designers, Lady Bellentina and Kitte. Their strappy ‘fashion lingerie’ is made to be seen, stock up on sheer clothing now. Sizes: 10A - 14D.