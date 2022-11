Time Out says

Located in South Melbourne, Little Darcy caters for ages zero to eight, stocking fun and quality clothing as well as toys, furniture, homeware and gifts. It stocks Australian and internationally designed children's wares such as Bergstein boots, Grimm’s wooden toys and shoe brands recommended by podiatrists like Pretty Brave. Filled with wooden items, pastel colours and pretty prints, this store is full of cuteness and softness and its motto is ‘keep it fun.’