Mount Eliza kidswear establishment Little Nook was established in 2016 by a mother-and-daughter team, and it's since become a mainstay for the local community. It supports and stocks local brands and sources brands from overseas, as well as hard-to-find labels. Shelves are stocked with a varied selection of clothing, shoes, toys, books and gifts.

"We keep a selection of affordable but great quality gifts for kids to gift their friends. We have really special pieces, such as the Banwood bikes/scooters," says Nicole, one of the founders.