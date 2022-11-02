Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Little Nook

  • Shopping
  • Mount Eliza
Parents helping their child onto a bicycle.
Photograph: Pavel Danilyuk
Advertising

Time Out says

Mount Eliza kidswear establishment Little Nook was established in 2016 by a mother-and-daughter team, and it's since become a mainstay for the local community. It supports and stocks local brands and sources brands from overseas, as well as hard-to-find labels. Shelves are stocked with a varied selection of clothing, shoes, toys, books and gifts. 

"We keep a selection of affordable but great quality gifts for kids to gift their friends. We have really special pieces, such as the Banwood bikes/scooters," says Nicole, one of the founders. 

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
Shop 3
Eliza Square Shopping Centre
85 Mount Eliza Way
Mount Eliza
Melbourne
3930
Contact:
www.littlenook.com.au
0488 041 229
Opening hours:
Mon 10am-5pm; Tue-Fri 9.30am-5pm; Sat 9.30am-3.30pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.