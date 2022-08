Time Out says

Designer brands abound at Martin Fella in North Melbourne. Chanel, Dior, Lagerfeld, Givenchy, Gaultier, darling. Names, names, names! This shop is small but offers something for those with a discerning eye and expensive taste. Their specialties are vintage designer bags and glass bead purses. Martin Fella also stocks classy pencil skirts, blazers, and gold jewellery, alongside a smattering of jeans, quirky Hawaiian shirts and cheaper non-brand vintage.