Australian coastal gin Never Never Distilling Co.
Photograph: Meaghan Coles

Never Never Distilling Co. releases Oyster Shell Gin

Is there anything better than gin and the beach on a summer day? We think not

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
As if gin couldn't get any better, Never Never Distilling Co. has created a gin that reminds us of a simpler time. Made of Kangaroo Island oyster shells the Dark Series Oyster Shell Gin tastes like waves rolling in on a hot summer day, the sand between your toes and salt glistening on that summer tan, it tastes like summer.

Never Never Distilling Co.'s award-winning gin has been infused with the perfect combination of Australian botanicals and citrus to create a gin that not only tastes like summer but it's also the ideal drop for summer cocktails.

Packed with flavours from coastal botanicals including Tasmanian wakame, native coastal daisies and perfectly balanced with citrus zest from marsh grapefruits this oyster shell gin is one of only a few oyster shell-based gins worldwide. 

Perfect for a Martini, Never Never Distilling Co. has you covered with a recipe ready to go.

