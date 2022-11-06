Time Out says

This First Nations fashion brand’s loyal online following can now shop IRL at its new bricks-and-mortar home

First Nations fashion brand Ngali has opened its first retail studio, bringing its timeless pieces to Docklands’ Melbourne Quarter precinct.

Founded by Wiradjuri designer Denni Francisco, Ngali’s clothing and accessories use sustainable practices, ethically-sourced materials and prints inspired by Indigenous artists.

The brand’s new studio aims to foster the creativity and culture of First Nations communities. Ngali collaborates with higher education students from RMIT and LCI Melbourne to support the learning of emerging talent, with plans underway to offer mentorship for young Indigenous designers.

The brand has gathered a loyal fanbase since launching in 2018 as an online store. Ngali won the National Indigenous Fashion Award in both 2021 and 2022 and has attracted international interest with a runway event at Milan Fashion Week. Its latest collection is available at David Jones and has received support from Australian retail giant Country Road.

