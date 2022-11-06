Melbourne
Ngali

  1. Two women walking past the Ngali stoerfront.
    Photograph: Supplied | Ngali
  2. A woman getting dressed in clothing by Ngali, a fashion brand.
    Photograph: Supplied | Ngali
  3. A pair of black boots printed with an orange and white design.
    Photograph: Supplied | Ngali
Time Out says

This First Nations fashion brand’s loyal online following can now shop IRL at its new bricks-and-mortar home

First Nations fashion brand Ngali has opened its first retail studio, bringing its timeless pieces to Docklands’ Melbourne Quarter precinct. 

Founded by Wiradjuri designer Denni Francisco, Ngali’s clothing and accessories use sustainable practices, ethically-sourced materials and prints inspired by Indigenous artists.

The brand’s new studio aims to foster the creativity and culture of First Nations communities. Ngali collaborates with higher education students from RMIT and LCI Melbourne to support the learning of emerging talent, with plans underway to offer mentorship for young Indigenous designers.

The brand has gathered a loyal fanbase since launching in 2018 as an online store. Ngali won the National Indigenous Fashion Award in both 2021 and 2022 and has attracted international interest with a runway event at Milan Fashion Week. Its latest collection is available at David Jones and has received support from Australian retail giant Country Road.

Looking for more of Melbourne's best stores? Check out our guide to shopping in our city.

Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
Melbourne Quarter
24 Aurora Lane
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Contact:
ngali.com.au
03 9686 4550
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 10am-5pm, or by appointment
