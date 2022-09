Time Out says

While Nudie Glow currently only operates online, the platform offers an extensive list of

Korean (think Cosrx, Dr Jart+, innisfree, Missha, Nature Republic and Skinfood) and

Australian beauty labels. From skincare to makeup, Nudie Glow has got your beauty

needs covered. The platform also makes an effort to put sustainability to the forefront,

so you can expect your packages to arrive in a simple white box without extra material

like plastic, wrappers, ribbons, crinkle paper or frills.