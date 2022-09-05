Time Out says

Oasis first opened in the '90s, born out of an honest love for sharing hearty Lebanese food with the local community. Since then, it has passed through three generations of the Makool family, transforming into an integral part of the culinary scene of Melbourne.

Their newest venture is found in the recently refurbished Mornington Central Shopping Centre, offering Mornington locals a taste of the hospitality Oasis has long been loved for. The focus on quality homemade products like dips, salads and Lebanese pizzas alongside nuts, spices and bulk goods will be kept at the Mornington store, sold alongside an extensive range of more than 8000 grocery items.

Compared to the Murrumbeena and Fairfield outlets, the Mornington store is slated to be different for its focus on locally-sourced produce and food that is made right there on the Peninsula. This covers everything from meat and seafood to fresh cheese and garden fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined the success of Oasis when we first opened the doors of our little Murrumbeena store over 20 years ago,” says founding owner, Marwa Makool. “We are very grateful for the support and loyalty our customers have blessed us with, and we can’t wait to welcome a whole new Mornington family.”

While there’s no café at Oasis Mornington, it’s set to be the home of a new line of Oasis-branded products and ready-to-eat meals, letting locals take a piece of the Makool way of dining home with them.