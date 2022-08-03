Passionfruit: The Sensuality Shop

Time Out says

A feminist-owned sex shop means this store's less about raunch and blow-up dolls, and more about buying toys that are fun to use (together or alone). There's the standard array of high-tech, German- and Scandinavian-made vibrators, along with books, lingerie, lubes, and oils.

Passionfruit is as much about sensuality as it is about sexuality, so fans of the famed zipless fuck may want to look elsewhere. The perfect place for newbies and couples, the focus here is on being a more attentive and devoted lover. It’s not all massage oil and soft lighting however, there’s plenty of light kinky stuff to get inquiring minds started. In keeping with the educational vibe, they also offer the occasional workshop covering the tantric arts for Stings and Trudys in the making.

After its glamorous makeover at the end of 2013, Passionfruit introduced more high-end lingerie labels, including Lascivious, Made by Niki and Bordelle. Their products are now largely organic and medical grade.