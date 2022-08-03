Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Passionfruit: The Sensuality Shop

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy
The exterior of a shopfront, with a sign reading Passionfruit the sensuality shop.
Photograph: Passionfruit
Advertising

Time Out says

A feminist-owned sex shop means this store's less about raunch and blow-up dolls, and more about buying toys that are fun to use (together or alone). There's the standard array of high-tech, German- and Scandinavian-made vibrators, along with books, lingerie, lubes, and oils.

Passionfruit is as much about sensuality as it is about sexuality, so fans of the famed zipless fuck may want to look elsewhere. The perfect place for newbies and couples, the focus here is on being a more attentive and devoted lover. It’s not all massage oil and soft lighting however, there’s plenty of light kinky stuff to get inquiring minds started. In keeping with the educational vibe, they also offer the occasional workshop covering the tantric arts for Stings and Trudys in the making.

After its glamorous makeover at the end of 2013, Passionfruit introduced more high-end lingerie labels, including Lascivious, Made by Niki and Bordelle. Their products are now largely organic and medical grade.

Details

Address:
414 Brunswick St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
passionfruitshop.com.au
03 9421 3391
Transport:
Nearby stations: East Richmond; Burnley
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11am-7pm; Sun noon-6pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.