Christmas is back in Geelong so it must be time to do some shopping

Piccadilly Market is returning to Geelong this December with a host of artisan stalls and food vendors to shop, as well as live entertainment and fun activities for the kids. It's a perfect excuse to plan a trip to Geelong, and you'll also be able to support local makers who have had a tough time this year.

Take a photo in front of the selfie wall, enter some great giveaways and finish off your Christmas shopping while the kids have fun at the fun farm or get their faces painted. With free parking, outdoor seating and plenty of local hospitality, it's bound to be a fun and easy way to sort out gifts.