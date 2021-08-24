Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Pista Bikes

Shopping South Yarra
Three people in a bike shop.
Photograph: James McPherson Photography

John Gould opened Pista (which means track in Italian) in 2009 as a one-stop shop for custom fixies. This shop sells everything from simple, affordable single-speeds to mountain bikes and if your bike is in need of a service or repair the mechanics team is ready to give you a hand. There are no stupid questions here, and the staff are so attentive to your two-wheeled needs that it's highly unlikely that you’ll leave without your perfect transport unit. 

Address: 9 Toorak Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
www.pistabikes.com.au Call Venue 03 8866 1877
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 10-4; Sun noon-4pm
