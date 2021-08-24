Pista Bikes

John Gould opened Pista (which means track in Italian) in 2009 as a one-stop shop for custom fixies. This shop sells everything from simple, affordable single-speeds to mountain bikes and if your bike is in need of a service or repair the mechanics team is ready to give you a hand. There are no stupid questions here, and the staff are so attentive to your two-wheeled needs that it's highly unlikely that you’ll leave without your perfect transport unit.