Pista Bikes

John Gould opened Pista (which means track in Italian) in 2009 as a one-stop shop for custom fixies. This shop sells everything from simple, affordable single-speeds to mountain bikes and if your bike is in need of a service or repair the mechanics team is ready to give you a hand. There are no stupid questions here, and the staff are so attentive to your two-wheeled needs that it's highly unlikely that you’ll leave without your perfect transport unit.
9 Toorak Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
|Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 10-4; Sun noon-4pm