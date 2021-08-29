Melbourne’s cycling culture wouldn’t be what it is today without Sasha Strickland. She grew Pony Bikes from a custom fixie garage to a hub for bike swap meets, maintenance classes and top-notch espressos from local roasters Clement. Strickland believes that bikes that compromise on quality will just end up in landfill – so if you’ve got less than $600 to spend, than she suggests you buy second-hand. Otherwise, save your dollars, then visit her for a conversation on building a bike that best suits your lifestyle. Once she’s got you on the road, you’ll be coming back for all your repairs (and for a go on Pony’s vintage pinball machine).