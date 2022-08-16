Melbourne
Time Out says

It's worth the journey if you're not a local

Walking up the stairs of the Nicholas Building into RetroStar feels like stepping into another (very colourful) world. This vintage store specialises in 1940s-1990s clothing, shoes, accessories and bags. 

Seventies fanatics can't go past the range of flares, kitsch tees and leather jackets. If you're looking for a '70s style that's cool rather than pisstake, this one's for you. Music nuts won't leave disappointed either, with a huge range of band T-shirts and streetwear. There's even a Christmas section for when you're feeling jolly, but also kitsch.

Remember, RetroStar isn't an option and the prices are reasonable given the products (having said that, there is a $20 and less area for stylish cheapskates). Even if you're not into wearing vintage it's worth visiting RetroStar to wonder at the sheer collection of clothes from yesteryear. 

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Address:
Nicholas Building, lvl 1
37 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.retrostar.com.au
(03) 9416 8606
Opening hours:
Daily, 10am-5pm
