Walking up the stairs of the Nicholas Building into RetroStar feels like stepping into another (very colourful) world. This vintage store specialises in 1940s-1990s clothing, shoes, accessories and bags.

Seventies fanatics can't go past the range of flares, kitsch tees and leather jackets. If you're looking for a '70s style that's cool rather than pisstake, this one's for you. Music nuts won't leave disappointed either, with a huge range of band T-shirts and streetwear. There's even a Christmas section for when you're feeling jolly, but also kitsch.

Remember, RetroStar isn't an option and the prices are reasonable given the products (having said that, there is a $20 and less area for stylish cheapskates). Even if you're not into wearing vintage it's worth visiting RetroStar to wonder at the sheer collection of clothes from yesteryear.