Similar to its St Kilda sibling, the Fitzroy store is one place you’ll rarely walk out of without nabbing something great. With an impressive collection of books and clothes that are super varied, the high turnover of stock means you can keep coming back on a weekly basis and always spot something new. This store is definitely a little more eclectic than others given its uber-cool location, but it's a great option if you’re in the mood for putting together a retro outfit.